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CPD: Russian Orthodox Church to open its religious community in Abu Dhabi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 722 views

The Russian Orthodox Church will establish a community and build a temple in the capital of the UAE. The CPD calls this a tool of the Kremlin's soft power for working abroad.

CPD: Russian Orthodox Church to open its religious community in Abu Dhabi

The Russian Orthodox Church will open its religious community in the capital of the UAE, Abu Dhabi. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, writes UNN.

Details

The Russian Orthodox Church stated that the decision to create a community and build a church was made after an appeal from "Russian-speaking Orthodox believers" living in Abu Dhabi.

The expansion of the Russian Orthodox Church's presence abroad is taking place against the backdrop of Moscow's active foreign policy strategy in the countries of the Global South. Church structures are systematically used by the Kremlin as a tool of "soft power" to form communities associated with Russia.

- emphasized the Center for Countering Disinformation.

The CPD believes that church communities can become a platform for consolidating Russian-speaking "compatriots" or local residents with pro-Russian views. Through such communities, informal networks of contacts are created, which Russia can later use to promote its interests.

The CPD notes that the development of church infrastructure abroad is not only a religious activity but also fits into Russia's strategy of increasing influence in the countries of the Global South.

CPD: Russian Orthodox Church canonizes fallen occupiers to justify war against Ukraine10.03.26, 05:02 • 10741 view

Olga Rozgon

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