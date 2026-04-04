Russian oil ports in the Baltic Sea are still unable to handle cargo after drone attacks

Photo: AOP

Russian oil ports Ust-Luga and Koivisto in the Baltic Sea are still unable to fully handle oil cargo after Ukrainian drone attacks. This was reported by Reuters with reference to sources in the oil industry, writes UNN.

Details

According to the agency, Russian refineries are forced to look for alternative export routes, including more expensive rail transportation to other terminals. The situation with diesel fuel has become especially complicated: since March 22, it cannot be shipped through Koivisto, which was one of the main export destinations for Russian refineries in the European part of the Russian Federation and Siberia.

Russia is looking for workarounds for export

Due to infrastructure damage, part of the fuel oil and other petroleum products are being attempted to be transferred to other ports, including Vysotsk and Taman. However, these options have limitations: smaller capacities or more complex logistics.

Russia's Primorsk oil terminal lost 40 percent of its storage due to drone attacks - Reuters

According to traders, this is already creating additional pressure on the Russian oil system and could lead to a reduction in production.

Shipments plummeted

The Finnish maritime authorities told Reuters that shipments from Koivisto and Ust-Luga have decreased to the level of "one vessel", although usually it is about 40-50 shipments per week.

Attacks on port infrastructure continued in late March, and the damage affected key elements of the logistics of Russian oil and petroleum product exports.

Russia will inevitably cut oil production due to attacks on export infrastructure – Reuters