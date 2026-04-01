Russian military transport An-26 crashed in Crimea: 6 crew members and 23 passengers died

Six crew members and 23 passengers of the Russian military-passenger An-26 aircraft, which disappeared from radars over temporarily occupied Crimea the day before, have died. This information was confirmed by the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country, UNN reports.

Details

It is stated that the crash site of the airliner has been found.

The preliminary cause of the disaster is technical malfunction - reported the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

A commission from the Ministry of Defense is working at the crash site.

The search and rescue team has found the crash site of the An-26 aircraft. According to the report from the scene, six crew members and 23 passengers on board have died - the statement reads.

Recall

Contact with the An-26 military transport aircraft was lost the day before around 6:00 PM Russian time. The plane was allegedly performing a "planned flight" over Crimea. As reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, there was no striking impact on board.

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