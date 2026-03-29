Russian drone attacked a car in Kherson on March 29 - one killed and one injured

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

On Sunday, March 29, a woman was killed and a man was injured as a result of a Russian drone attack on Kherson. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

An enemy drone hit a passenger car in one of the city's districts, causing a fire. Despite the danger of repeated Russian attacks, rescuers extinguished the fire.

Recall

On March 29, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with a combat drone. The hit occurred in the Kholodnohirskyi district. A private house was damaged. Two residents are currently known to have been injured.