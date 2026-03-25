Russian Baltic ports again suspend oil shipments after drone attack - Reuters

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Russian ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga, which are major export terminals, suspended - for the second time in a week - oil and petroleum product shipments on Wednesday after a massive drone attack caused a fire visible from Finland, Reuters reports, citing two sources, writes UNN.

Details

The publication calls the drone attack on Russian ports in the Baltic Sea "one of the biggest strikes on Russian oil export facilities in four years of war," and that it "will likely increase uncertainty in global oil markets amid the conflict in the Middle East."

"Huge plumes of black smoke rose into the sky on Wednesday, according to unconfirmed video posted on Telegram." "The smoke was even visible tens of kilometers across the Gulf of Finland," reports the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian officials reported a fire in Ust-Luga after a drone strike. Neighboring Primorsk also came under attack in recent days, the publication notes.

A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that the terminal was surrounded and that tanks were on fire.

Ust-Luga and Primorsk, located on the Gulf of Finland, were also forced to suspend oil and crude oil exports on Sunday after drone strikes, but resumed shipments on Monday, Reuters reported.

General Staff confirmed damage to Novatek-Ust-Luga plant and Russian combat icebreaker