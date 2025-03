Russian attack on Kharkiv: two wounded already

One person was killed and two were wounded as a result of a Russian strike on a residential area in Kharkiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the RMA Oleg Sinegubov.

Emergency medics helped another victim. A 66-year-old man suffered an acubarotrauma - wrote Sinegubov on Telegram.

Earlier, it was reported that a woman was killed and one man was injured as a result of a Russian strike on Kharkiv.