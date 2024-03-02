Russian army strikes at Nikopol and district in the morning, there are wounded - RMA

Two women were wounded as a result of enemy artillery shelling in Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region this morning, the head of Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak said on Saturday, UNN reports.

Since morning, the enemy has been shelling Nikopol district. They hit the district center and Chervonohryhorivka community with artillery. Two women were injured - 65 and 66 years old. They were provided with medical aid. They will be treated on an outpatient basis - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, a cafe caught fire. It is not clear what other damage the occupiers caused.

Addendum

According to Lysak, the night was noisy in several districts of Dnipropetrovs'k region. Air defense was operating in the region - defenders from the "Vostok" military group destroyed 3 air targets. "Two missiles landed in Kryvyi Rih. A drone was spotted in Novomoskovsk district," he said.

According to him, the occupiers shelled Nikopol region with artillery at night. Chervonohryhorivka community was under attack. And three times - Marhanetska. "The main thing is that people are unharmed," he said.

