Russian army strikes at Nikopol and district in the morning, there are wounded - RMA

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 19776 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 66570 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 48270 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 223641 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 198920 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 179290 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 223218 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249735 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155564 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371741 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.1m/s
35%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 180351 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 67150 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 86749 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 50545 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 42851 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 20534 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 66365 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 223417 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 180403 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 198764 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 13072 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 21844 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 22306 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 42895 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 50580 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Russian army strikes at Nikopol and district in the morning, there are wounded - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25145 views

Two women were injured and a cafe caught fire as a result of artillery shelling by Russian troops in Nikopol district.

Russian army strikes at Nikopol and district in the morning, there are wounded - RMA

Two women were wounded as a result of enemy artillery shelling in Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region this morning, the head of Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak said on Saturday, UNN reports.

Since morning, the enemy has been shelling Nikopol district. They hit the district center and Chervonohryhorivka community with artillery. Two women were injured - 65 and 66 years old. They were provided with medical aid. They will be treated on an outpatient basis

- Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, a cafe caught fire. It is not clear what other damage the occupiers caused.

Addendum

According to Lysak, the night was noisy in several districts of Dnipropetrovs'k region. Air defense was operating in the region - defenders from the "Vostok" military group destroyed 3 air targets. "Two missiles landed in Kryvyi Rih. A drone was spotted in Novomoskovsk district," he said.

According to him, the occupiers shelled Nikopol region with artillery at night. Chervonohryhorivka community was under attack. And three times - Marhanetska. "The main thing is that people are unharmed," he said.

Dnipropetrovsk region: 2 enemy missiles and a drone landed; Russia fired at Nikopol district, no casualties02.03.24, 08:37 • 24812 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90