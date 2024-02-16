Russian army shells Donetsk region 14 times in 24 hours: Avdiivka is hit several times with bombs

Russian troops conducted 14 attacks on civilians in Donetsk region over the past day. Avdiivka was attacked, where the enemy struck several times with aircraft bombs, said the head of the JFO Vadim Filashkin on Friday, UNN reports.

Pokrovsk district. Avdiivka suffered several air strikes and massive artillery shelling. In Kurakhove community, 5 houses were damaged in Ostrovske, Kurakhove was shelled. A man was wounded in Novohrodivka - wrote Filashkin on social media.

As for Kramatorsk district, one person was killed and two others were wounded in Zorya Illinivska community as a result of hostile attacks.

Torske and Zarichne of the Lyman community and the outskirts of Kostiantynivka community were also under fire.

The enemy used phosphorus in Avdiivka - press officer of the 3rd Brigade Borodin

It is also reported that 2 private houses, 2 multi-storey buildings and a non-residential building were damaged in Chasovoyarska community due to shelling by the occupiers of Bakhmut district . In addition, Russians shelled Siversk.

"In total, Russians fired 14 times at the localities of Donetsk region over the last day. Fifty-four people, including 11 children, were evacuated from the frontline," said Filashkin.

As a result of hostile shelling by Russian troops of localities in Donetsk region on February 15, one civilian was killed and three others were injured.