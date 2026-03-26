Russian army launched over 9,000 drones and carried out 158 attacks in a day - General Staff

Over the past day, March 25, 158 combat engagements took place on the front line. Yesterday, the Russians launched 70 air strikes, dropping 231 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In addition, the enemy used 9414 kamikaze drones and carried out 4184 shellings of settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops, including 131 from multiple rocket launchers.

Air strikes were carried out, in particular, in the areas of settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk region: Velykomykhailivka, Havrylivka, Pidhavrylivka, Kolomiytsi, Novoselivka, Khrystoforivka. In the Zaporizhzhia region, the following suffered from air strikes: Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipilske, Yehorivka, Shyroke, Kopani, Dolynka, Verkhnia Tersa, Kamianka, Voskresenka, Barvinivka, Novosoloshine, Liubymivka, Veselianka, and Novooleksandrivka.

Aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one UAV control point and eight areas of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 89 shellings of Ukrainian troops' positions and settlements over the past day, including four using MLRS. They launched one air strike using four KABs. Three combat engagements were recorded during the day.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried three times to break through the defensive lines of Ukrainian defenders towards Starytsia, Zybyne, and Okhrimivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, according to updated information, the enemy attacked four times towards Nova Kruhliakivka, Kurylivka, and Platonivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked six times, trying to break into the Ukrainian defense towards Drobycheve, Lyman, Dibrova, and in the area of the settlement of Kopanky.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, Ukrainian defenders stopped eight attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Zakitne, Riznykivka, Platonivka, and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried once to improve its position, storming in the area of Chasiv Yar.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Novopavlivka, and towards Illinivka, Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 44 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopidhorodne, Molodetske, Horikhove, Svitle, Novosergiyivka, and towards Novy Donbas, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Shevchenko.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of the settlements of Ternove, Oleksandrograf, and Krasnohirske.

In the Huliaipole direction, 17 attacks by the occupiers took place in the areas of the settlements of Huliaipole, Varvarivka, Olenokostiantynivka, and towards Zaliznychne, Myrny.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked in the area of Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy carried out two assault actions - towards Antonivsky Bridge and Bilohrudy Island.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive groups forming were detected.

The total losses of the Russian occupiers over the past day amounted to 1210 people. The enemy also lost a tank, four armored combat vehicles, 49 artillery systems, two multiple rocket launchers, an air defense system, 2038 unmanned aerial vehicles, 201 units of automotive equipment, and two units of special equipment.

Recall

On the night of March 26, the Russians launched 153 drones at Ukraine, 130 of which were shot down or suppressed.