Russian army carried out 66 attacks on the front and is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the number of aggressor attacks on the front has reached 66. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Shelling of border territories continues. Today, in the Sumy region, the settlements of Koreniok, Bachivsk, Tovstodubove, Ryzhivka, Volfyne, Doroshivka, Hirky, Rohizne, Sosnivka, Vyntorivka, Studenok, Esmany were hit. In the Chernihiv region, Mykhalchyna Sloboda, Zorya came under fire. - the summary says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, two combat engagements with the enemy are ongoing. Today, the enemy carried out 50 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, five of which were from MLRS.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked once in the direction of the settlement of Zybyne.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out four assaults on the positions of our troops in the directions of the settlements of Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Podoly, Novoosinove. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked the positions of our defenders six times in the directions of the settlements of Novosergiyivka, Stavky, Drobycheve, Lyman, and in the area of Serednie. One battle is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attacked twice in the direction of Rai-Oleksandrivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out three offensive actions towards Markove and Chervone.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 22 offensive actions towards Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, and in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiyivka, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, Sofiyivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, the Defense Forces have repelled 22 enemy assault actions in the Pokrovsk direction in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Myrnograd, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Novomykolaivka, and towards the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Nove Shakhove, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka. Four combat engagements are not yet completed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions. Pokrovske and Levadne were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were four attacks towards the settlements of Staroukrainka, Zelene, Zaliznychne, and in the area of Myrne. The enemy launched an air strike in the area of Tsvitkove.

In the Orikhiv direction, no active offensive actions by the enemy were recorded. The enemy launched air strikes on Orikhiv and Preobrazhenka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation are currently occurring. No attempts by the enemy to advance are recorded, the General Staff summarized.

Occupiers lost 1,000 soldiers and 2,222 drones in one day