russia wants to unilaterally change maritime borders with Lithuania and Finland - rossmi

Moscow decided to unilaterally change the maritime borders of the russian federation with Lithuania and Finland in the Baltic Sea. This is reported by the russian media with reference to the document of the Ministry of defense of the russian federation, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that Russia plans to declare part of the water area in the east of the Gulf of Finland, as well as near the Baltic cities of Zelenogradsk, Kaliningrad region, its internal sea waters.

To do this, the geographical coordinates of the points that determine the position of the baselines from which the width of the territorial sea of the Russian Federation is measured, as well as the adjacent zone near the coast and islands, will be changed.

In particular, on the border with Finland, the Russian government intends to adjust coordinates in the area of the islands of Yaki, Zamera, Holland, Rodscher, Maly Tyuther, Vigrund, as well as at the northern entrance of the Cape of the Narva River.

Putin plans a long war not only with Ukraine but also with NATO - NSDC Secretary

But on the border with Lithuania, the Kursk spit zone in the Gulf of Gdansk, the areas of Cape Taran, the Cape south of Cape Taran, and the Baltic spit were under revision.

As Russian officials themselves explain, the current geographical coordinates established by the decree of the Council of Ministers of the USSR in 1985 "do not fully correspond to the current geographical location."

The Ministry of Defense proposes to partially "invalidate" the decree of 40 years ago, which regulates the borders in the Baltic Sea (Section "Baltic Sea").

Addition

In Russia, they explain that thus the passage of the state border of the Russian Federation by sea will change due to changes in the position of the external border of the territorial sea.

It is expected that due to this in the southern part of the Russian islands in the Gulf of Finland, as well as in the area of the cities of Baltiysk and Zelenogradsk, a system of direct baselines will be installed, which will make it possible to use the corresponding water area as internal sea waters of Russia.

Shoigu: russia has "no interest" in attacking NATO countries

Recall

The inspector general of the German armed forces, Lieutenant General Carsten Breuer, has stated that Russia may be ready militarily to attack NATO countries in five to eight years, if it decides to do so as soon as it recovers its forces affected by the war in Ukraine.