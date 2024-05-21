russia wants to unilaterally change maritime borders with Lithuania and Finland - rossmi

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 79164 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106910 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149788 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153887 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250196 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174116 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165380 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148322 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225830 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113057 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 34453 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 43988 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 38090 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62375 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56409 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250196 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225830 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211888 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237637 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224450 views
Actual people
Actual places
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 79164 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56409 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62375 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112880 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113782 views
russia wants to unilaterally change maritime borders with Lithuania and Finland - rossmi

russia wants to unilaterally change maritime borders with Lithuania and Finland - rossmi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43278 views

russia plans to unilaterally change its maritime borders with Lithuania and Finland in the Baltic Sea, adjusting geographical coordinates to declare part of the water area its internal sea waters.

Moscow decided to unilaterally change the maritime borders of the russian federation with Lithuania and Finland in the Baltic Sea. This is reported by the russian media with reference to the document of the Ministry of defense of the russian federation, reports UNN.

Details 

It is noted that Russia plans  to declare part of the water area in the east of the Gulf of Finland, as well as near the Baltic cities of Zelenogradsk, Kaliningrad region, its internal sea waters.

To do this, the geographical coordinates of the points that determine the position of the baselines from which the width of the territorial sea of the Russian Federation is measured, as well as the adjacent zone near the coast and islands, will be changed.

In particular, on the border with Finland, the Russian government intends to adjust coordinates in the area of the islands of Yaki, Zamera, Holland, Rodscher, Maly Tyuther, Vigrund, as well as at the northern entrance of the Cape of the Narva River.

Putin plans a long war not only with Ukraine but also with NATO - NSDC Secretary14.05.24, 06:24 • 101894 views

But on the border with Lithuania, the Kursk spit zone in the Gulf of Gdansk, the areas of Cape Taran, the Cape south of Cape Taran, and the Baltic spit were under revision. 

As Russian officials themselves explain, the current  geographical coordinates established by the decree of the Council of Ministers of the USSR in 1985 "do not fully correspond to the current geographical location." 

The Ministry of Defense proposes to partially "invalidate" the decree of 40 years ago, which regulates the borders in the Baltic Sea (Section "Baltic Sea").

Addition

In Russia, they explain that  thus the passage of the state border of the Russian Federation by sea will change due to changes in the position of the external border of the territorial sea.

It is expected that due to this in the southern part of the Russian islands in the Gulf of Finland, as well as in the area of the cities of Baltiysk and Zelenogradsk, a system of direct baselines will be installed, which will make it possible to use the corresponding water area as internal sea waters of Russia.

Shoigu: russia has "no interest" in attacking NATO countries26.04.24, 12:59 • 19322 views

Recall

The inspector general of the German armed forces, Lieutenant General Carsten Breuer, has stated that Russia may be ready militarily to attack NATO countries in five to eight years, if it decides to do so as soon as it recovers its forces affected by the war in Ukraine. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

bundeswehrBundeswehr
natoNATO
baltic-seaBaltic Sea
finlandFinland
lithuaniaLithuania
netherlandsNetherlands
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising