Putin plans a long war not only with Ukraine but also with NATO - NSDC Secretary

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksandr Lytvynenko believes that the reshuffle in the Kremlin and the selection of a new Russian defense minister indicate that Putin is set for a long war. He said this in an interview with AFP Press, UNN reports.

According to Lytvynenko, the future Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, whom Putin nominated on May 12, is "an experienced manager capable of ensuring a long-term war of attrition.

"This suggests that Putin is planning a war for the long term ahead. And a war not only with Ukraine, but with the West as a whole. A war with NATO," the NSDC Secretary said.

He also added that Russia's Soviet weapons stockpiles are "huge, but they are also limited." If the fighting continues with the same intensity as it is now, the Russians will have enough tanks and armored vehicles for a year and a half, and then the enemy will have problems, Litvinenko added.

