Much more than 30 thousand soldiers are now advancing in the north of Kharkiv region

About 50,000 Russian troops have been concentrated on the northeastern border. Currently, a significant number of them are involved in the offensive on Kharkiv region. This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Lytvynenko in a commentary to Le Figaro, UNN reports .

Details

The Ukrainian military are ready to fight back and are fighting hard. But there are a lot of Russians He said.

According to Lytvynenko, "much more than 30,000 soldiers are now taking part in the offensive in Kharkiv region.

However, the NSDC Secretary assured that the city of Kharkiv is "not in danger.

Recall

On the morning of May 10, Russian occupants launched an offensive on the state border north of Kharkiv.

Russians launched an offensive in Kharkiv region, almost a hundred combat engagements on the frontline in a day - General Staff