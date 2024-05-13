ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Much more than 30 thousand soldiers are now advancing in the north of Kharkiv region

Much more than 30 thousand soldiers are now advancing in the north of Kharkiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

According to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, more than 30,000 Russian troops are conducting an offensive in Kharkiv region.

About 50,000 Russian troops have been concentrated on the northeastern border. Currently, a significant number of them are involved in the offensive on Kharkiv region. This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Lytvynenko in a commentary to Le Figaro, UNN reports .

Details

The Ukrainian military are ready to fight back and are fighting hard. But there are a lot of Russians

He said.

According to Lytvynenko, "much more than 30,000 soldiers are now taking part in the offensive in Kharkiv region.

However, the NSDC Secretary assured that the city of Kharkiv is "not in danger.

Recall

On the morning of May 10, Russian occupants launched an offensive on the state border north of Kharkiv.

Russians launched an offensive in Kharkiv region, almost a hundred combat engagements on the frontline in a day - General Staff10.05.24, 20:03 • 33024 views

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
kharkivKharkiv

