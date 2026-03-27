Israel attacked Iranian nuclear facilities after threats of escalation - media

Iran reported an attack on nuclear facilities just hours after Israel threatened to "escalate and expand" its campaign against Tehran. This was reported by AP, citing officials, according to UNN.

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Iranian state media reported that their nuclear facilities were attacked on Friday, just hours after Israel threatened to "escalate and expand" its campaign against Tehran.

According to the IRNA agency, strikes were carried out on a heavy water production plant and a uranium concentrate production plant. Uranium concentrate is a concentrated form of uranium after impurities are removed from raw ore. Heavy water is used as a moderator in nuclear reactors.

Iran's Atomic Energy Organization stated that the targets of the strikes were the Shahid Khondab heavy water complex in Arak and the uranium concentrate production plant in Ardakan in Yazd province. The strikes did not result in casualties and posed no risk of contamination, the report said. Israel also attacked the plant in Arak last June.