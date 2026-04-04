Russia reported a cargo ship fire in the Sea of Azov after drones were shot down, according to the governor of Rostov Oblast, UNN reports.

Details

"UAVs were repelled and destroyed in the waters of the Taganrog Bay of the Sea of Azov, in the Chortkivskyi and Sholokhivskyi districts of the region. In the waters of the bay, a commercial vessel was damaged by UAV debris, and a fire broke out. It has now been localized. The dry cargo ship, flying under a foreign flag, was located several kilometers from the coastline," wrote the governor of Rostov Oblast, Yuriy Slyusar, on his Telegram channel.

He also reported that "during the missile attack on Taganrog, commercial infrastructure was damaged." "A fire broke out on the territory of the warehouses of a logistics company," he stated.

In Russia's Tolyatti, after a night drone attack, a fire broke out near two chemical plants