Russia launched 273 drones at Ukraine, with the main strike targeting Odesa region; 252 neutralized

Russia attacked Ukraine with 273 drones overnight, 252 of them were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of March 28 (from 18:00 on March 27), the enemy attacked with 273 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Gvardiyske - TOT AR Crimea, about 180 of them were "Shaheds".

The main direction of the strike is Odesa region - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 07:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 252 enemy UAVs. 21 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 18 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 9 locations. After 07:00, the enemy launched repeated drone attacks on Odesa region and other regions in the north and east. The results of combat work are being clarified - indicated the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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