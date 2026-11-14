Russia is preparing a trap for Europe ahead of talks on Ukraine – Kallas warns of a dangerous Kremlin maneuver

russia is trying to impose a discussion about its own security on Europe in order to divert attention from its aggression against Ukraine. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas called on European leaders not to fall into this trap amid preparations for possible peace talks. She made the statement before the meeting of EU leaders in Dublin, UNN writes.

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According to Kallas, moscow seeks to shift the focus of future talks from the war against Ukraine to the issue of European security, presenting russia as a party that supposedly needs additional guarantees.

We have one aggressor and one victim, and the aggressor has nothing to worry about regarding its security – the head of European diplomacy emphasized.

She called on partners not to lose sight of the main cause of the war and not to allow the kremlin to change the agenda of the talks.

Europe has decided who will represent it in talks on Ukraine

Meanwhile, on Friday, the leaders of the European Union agreed on the format of European representation at future talks on ending the war.

Europeans want the creation of their own EU army amid declining trust in the US — poll

According to the agreement, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Poland and representatives of EU institutions are to take part in the negotiations on behalf of Europe.

At the same time, russia has still not agreed to guarantee Ukraine's European allies a seat at the negotiating table.

Thus, despite the coordinated position of European leaders, the issue of Europe's direct participation in future talks with moscow remains open.

The EU has appointed representatives of Europe to participate in future negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine