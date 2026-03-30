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Russia hardly deploys ships to the Black and Azov Seas — Ukrainian Navy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1892 views

There are no Russian warships in the sea, and only small boats are on patrol. Navy spokesman Pletenchuk confirmed the absence of the enemy fleet.

Russia hardly deploys ships to the Black and Azov Seas — Ukrainian Navy

Russian military practically does not use ships for combat duty in the Black and Azov Seas. Currently, not a single unit of their fleet is in the sea. This was reported by the spokesman of the Ukrainian Navy Dmytro Pletenchuk on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

They practically do not deploy, currently, he does not keep a single unit in the sea. Patrolling of basing points, deployment points - they are carried out by small boats: BK-16, "Raptors", "Grachonki". Everything that, in principle, can be afforded to be taken out to sea and that is not an extremely interesting target, but last month you observed the destruction of such boats.

– said the spokesman of the Ukrainian Navy Dmytro Pletenchuk.

Recall

Intelligence published a list of tankers and cargo ships exporting resources through occupied ports. The ships export Ukrainian grain and Russian oil.

Alla Kiosak

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