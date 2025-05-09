$41.440.02
The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Russia cannot count on being given territory that it has not even conquered yet – Vance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 486 views

US Vice President J. D. Vance stated that Russia is making excessive demands in negotiations. The US wants Ukraine to remain a sovereign state.

Russia cannot count on being given territory that it has not even conquered yet – Vance

The United States of America (USA) wants Ukraine to remain a sovereign country. Russia cannot expect to be given territories that it has not even been able to seize. This was stated by US Vice President J.D. Vance on Fox News, reports UNN.

Details

On Thursday, May 08, US Vice President J.D. Vance on Fox News called the demands made by Russia during negotiations on settling the war in Ukraine "too high" and said that Moscow cannot expect to be given territories that it has not even been able to seize.

We knew that Russia would ask for too much, because the Russian perception of the war on the ground is that they are winning. And, of course, the Ukrainians would like a ceasefire, partly because things have not been going very well for the Ukrainians for the last few months. And our position is that we do not want Ukraine to fall apart. Obviously, we want Ukraine to remain a sovereign country. Instead, Russia cannot expect to be given territory that it has not even conquered yet.

- said J.D. Vance in response to a question about whether the US will withdraw from negotiations on a peace agreement and whether it will provide support to Ukraine.

Vance also called it progress that Russia and Ukraine are participating in negotiations and offering "concrete peace plans." At the same time, he noted that the US will withdraw from the negotiations if it realizes that "the Russians are not participating in the negotiations and are not behaving sincerely."

We knew that the Russians would ask for more than we could offer. This is often how negotiations happen. I'm not worried about it. I would be worried if we came to the conclusion that the Russians are negotiating in bad faith. And if that happens, yes, we will withdraw from the negotiations.

- Vance noted.

"And this will mean, in fact, that Russia and Ukraine will have to resolve this issue on their own - without advice and without mediation from the United States. And I don't think that's good - neither for us, nor for Russia, nor for Ukraine," he said.

The American official is convinced that "the fact that the Russians are offering a peace plan at all is a breakthrough", and that "the fact that the Ukrainians are offering a concrete proposal is already a breakthrough."

"We must try to bring these parties even closer together in order to achieve a lasting peace. We are not there yet. We will work on it until we decide that it is no longer possible to move forward. And then we will leave," Vance emphasized.

Let's remind

US Vice President J.D. Vance, during his speech at the Munich Security Conference, said that America is trying, as much as possible, to play a constructive role in promoting a peaceful conversation between Russia and Ukraine. The two sides are not even having constructive talks about what they need to end the war.

Vance said that Russia demands too much to end the war with Ukraine07.05.25, 16:30 • 4862 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
J. D. Vance
Fox News
United States
Ukraine
