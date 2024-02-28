$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 39633 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 153514 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 91904 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 326018 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 268587 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 202387 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 237897 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253137 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159243 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372481 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

russia cannot be a peacemaker: the foreign ministry responds to the appeal of unrecognized transnistria to russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30942 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls for a peaceful settlement of the Transnistrian issue and opposes any destabilizing external interference, advocating the withdrawal of russian troops from Moldova.

russia cannot be a peacemaker: the foreign ministry responds to the appeal of unrecognized transnistria to russia

Against the background of the latest appeal of the so-called deputies of the unrecognized Transnistria, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls for a peaceful resolution of the issue. This is stated in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is closely monitoring the latest developments in the Transnistrian region of Moldova and calls for a peaceful resolution of economic, social and humanitarian issues between Chisinau and Tiraspol without any destructive external interference.

Ukraine stands for a peaceful settlement of the Transnistrian conflict with respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova. We consider the "5+2" negotiation format to be non-functional due to the presence of the aggressor state russia, which cannot act as a peacemaker in any peaceful settlement

- the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also emphasized that Kyiv continues to advocate for the speedy withdrawal of russian troops from the territory of Moldova's Transnistrian region, the disposal of ammunition at the Kovbasna depots, and the reformatting of the mission on the Dniester from a military to a civilian one.

Zelenskyy discusses countering russian influence in unrecognized Transnistria with Moldovan President28.02.24, 20:24 • 27389 views

The Foreign Ministry emphasizes that Ukraine is making every effort to maintain stability and strengthen security in Europe, as well as to prevent any attempts by russia to destabilize Moldova or other countries in our region.

For ten years, Ukraine has been resisting russian aggression and for more than two years now has been resisting russia's full-scale invasion. Our country knows better than anyone else what the horrors of war are and what the price of peace is

- the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summarized. 

Recall

Today, on February 28, a congress of "deputies" and "advisors" was held in Transnistria  . The government of the unrecognized republic appealed to russia for help in connection with the economic blockade by Moldova.  Tomorrow, Putin is to address the Federal Assembly of russia on this issue.

State Duma to consider Transnistria's request for assistance in the face of Moldova's economic blockade28.02.24, 19:03 • 26473 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
Transnistria
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Moldova
Kyiv
