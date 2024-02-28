State Duma to consider Transnistria's request for assistance in the face of Moldova's economic blockade

The State Duma of the Russian Federation will consider Transnistria's appeal to Russia for help in connection with the economic blockade by Moldova. This was reported by Russian Telegram channels, UNN reports.

Details

State Duma to officially consider Transnistria's appeal to Russia for help - Russian channels report.

AddendumAddendum

Transnistria has asked for help from Russia in connection with the economic blockade imposed by Moldova. The relevant declaration was adopted by a congress of local "deputies."