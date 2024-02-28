State Duma to consider Transnistria's request for assistance in the face of Moldova's economic blockade
Kyiv • UNN
Russia's State Duma will consider Transnistria's appeal to Russia for help due to Moldova's economic blockade of the separatist region.
The State Duma of the Russian Federation will consider Transnistria's appeal to Russia for help in connection with the economic blockade by Moldova. This was reported by Russian Telegram channels, UNN reports.
Details
Transnistria has asked for help from Russia in connection with the economic blockade imposed by Moldova. The relevant declaration was adopted by a congress of local "deputies."