Zelenskyy discusses countering russian influence in unrecognized Transnistria with Moldovan President

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the leader of Moldova Maia Sandu. This was reported by the press service of the head of state, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the meeting of the leaders took place in within the framework of the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit in Tirana.

The heads of state discussed the recent events in the Transnistrian region of Moldova, russia's attempts to destabilize the situation there, and effective tools to counteract the influence of the aggressor country.

Thank you for your words of support. We are absolutely on your side. We support you and your people - Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

Addendum

During the talks, the presidents paid special attention to the functioning of transport corridors for the export of Ukrainian products through Moldova.

The interlocutors emphasized that the integration of Ukraine and Moldova into the European Union is a common goal of the two countries and agreed to further mutual support and coordination of efforts on the path to EU membership.

Recall

Today, on February 28, a congress of "deputies" and "advisors" was held in Transnistria . The government of the unrecognized republic appealed to Russia for help in connection with the economic blockade by Moldova. Tomorrow, Putin is to address the Federal Assembly of Russia on this issue.

State Duma to consider Transnistria's request for assistance in the face of Moldova's economic blockade