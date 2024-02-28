Zelenskyy discusses countering russian influence in unrecognized Transnistria with Moldovan President

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 3864 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 49215 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 187630 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 108907 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 365965 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 294998 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210954 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243037 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254477 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160593 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 117281 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 113216 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 42767 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 56530 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 108304 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 109165 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 187684 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 366033 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 243406 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 295030 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 7402 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 32620 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 57143 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 43358 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 113778 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Zelenskyy discusses countering russian influence in unrecognized Transnistria with Moldovan President

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27389 views

The leaders of Ukraine and Moldova discussed russia's attempts to destabilize the situation in Transnistria and effective tools to counter Russian influence.

Zelenskyy discusses countering russian influence in unrecognized Transnistria with Moldovan President

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the leader of Moldova Maia Sandu. This was reported by the press service of the head of state, UNN reports.

Details 

It is noted that the meeting of the leaders took place in within the framework of the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit in Tirana.

The heads of state discussed the recent events in the Transnistrian region of Moldova, russia's attempts to destabilize the situation there, and effective tools to counteract the influence of the aggressor country.

Thank you for your words of support. We are absolutely on your side. We support you and your people

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

Addendum

During the talks, the presidents paid special attention to the functioning of transport corridors for the export of Ukrainian products through Moldova.

The interlocutors emphasized that the integration of Ukraine and Moldova into the European Union is a common goal of the two countries and agreed to further mutual support and coordination of efforts on the path to EU membership.

Recall

Today, on February 28, a congress of "deputies" and "advisors" was held in Transnistria  . The government of the unrecognized republic appealed to Russia for help in connection with the economic blockade by Moldova.  Tomorrow, Putin is to address the Federal Assembly of Russia on this issue.

State Duma to consider Transnistria's request for assistance in the face of Moldova's economic blockade28.02.24, 19:03 • 26473 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Transnistria
Maia Sandu
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Moldova
Brent
$65.72
Bitcoin
$84,534.40
S&P 500
$5,163.25
Tesla
$245.15
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,044.19
Ethereum
$1,821.08