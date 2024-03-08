Results of the inventory: Ministry of Defense reveals over 200 illegally seized land plots

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 18889 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 63032 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 46443 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 219567 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 196074 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 178402 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 222671 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249610 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155443 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371709 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 175553 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 64478 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 83813 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 47251 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 39515 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 18966 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 63032 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 219567 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 177628 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 196074 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 12572 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 21385 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21883 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 40968 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 48677 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Results of the inventory: Ministry of Defense reveals over 200 illegally seized land plots

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29455 views

In 2023, the Ministry of Defense identified 200 illegally seized land plots with a total area of more than 170 hectares worth more than UAH 300 million in Lviv, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, and Poltava regions and sent reports to law enforcement agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Results of the inventory: Ministry of Defense reveals over 200 illegally seized land plots

According to the results of the inventory of land in 2023, the Ministry of Defense found 200 illegally seized land plots. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Details

Certified land surveyors have found that officials of certain local governments in Lviv, Poltava, Mykolaiv and Cherkasy regions have illegally occupied and seized more than 170 hectares of land from the Ministry of Defense that is necessary to ensure the country's defense capability 

- the department summarized. 

It is noted that according to regulatory and monetary valuation alone, the value of the seized land is more than UAH 300 million. 

The Ministry of Defense has already sent a report to law enforcement agencies about the seizure of the land and expects to bring the perpetrators to justice. 

Pro-Russian hackers attacked Ukraine's state and commercial sector - Southern Defense Forces25.01.24, 21:46 • 30355 views

Addendum

At the same time , according to the Main Department of Lands and Funds, in 2023 the Ministry managed to cancel the state registration of 58 land plots with a total area of 2,380 hectares and return more than 30,000 square meters of real estate to its ownership.

This was ensured, in particular, through judicial and extrajudicial procedures, by implementing court decisions, appealing against unlawful decisions of state registrars and producing title documents.

The Ministry's position is principled: every violation detected will be made public, and those involved in criminal schemes and transactions with state land will be held liable under the current legislation

- emphasized State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Liudmyla Darahan

Recall

The Ministry of Defense will allow military units to keep accounting registers and logbooks of property only in electronic form to reduce bureaucracy and strengthen cybersecurity.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Poltava
Cherkassy
Lviv
Mykolaiv
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90