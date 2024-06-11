Restrictions extended: today, blackout schedules will be valid throughout Ukraine from 14:00 to 23:00

Today, on June 11, the electricity restriction schedules were extended throughout Ukraine from 14:00 to 23:00. Due to bad weather, 51 settlements in 5 regions were de-energized in the morning. Electricity imports are planned from 5 countries. This was reported in Ukrenergo, reports UNN.

Attention! Today, on June 11, the deadline for applying hourly shutdown schedules throughout Ukraine has been extended – restrictions will be in effect from 14:00 to 23: 00 - Ukrenergo said in a statement.

The reason for the extension of the restriction schedules was called the continuation of consumption growth in the heat and indicators of lack of savings.

Imports during the day are expected from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, Moldova. With a total volume of 27,865 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,636 MW in individual hours.

Addition

Due to weather conditions, 51 settlements in the Kiev, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv regions remain de-energized in the morning. for other reasons, 462 localities are without power supply.

Due to the fighting, there are new power outages in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions.

Earlier, Ukrenergo said that on June 11 hourly blackout schedules will be applied throughout Ukraine from 14:00 to 19:00.