Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Restrictions extended: today, blackout schedules will be valid throughout Ukraine from 14:00 to 23:00

Restrictions extended: today, blackout schedules will be valid throughout Ukraine from 14:00 to 23:00

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20947 views

Today, all over Ukraine, from 14:00 to 23:00, There will be power outage schedules due to the continued growth of consumption and insufficient energy savings, while it is planned to import electricity from 5 countries.

Today, on June 11, the electricity restriction schedules were extended throughout Ukraine from 14:00 to 23:00. Due to bad weather, 51 settlements in 5 regions were de-energized in the morning. Electricity imports are planned from 5 countries. This was reported in  Ukrenergo, reports UNN

Attention! Today, on June 11, the deadline for applying hourly shutdown schedules throughout Ukraine has been extended – restrictions will be in effect from 14:00 to 23: 00

- Ukrenergo said in a statement.

The reason for the extension of the restriction schedules was called the continuation of consumption growth in the heat and indicators of lack of savings. 

Imports during the day are expected from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, Moldova. With a total volume of 27,865 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,636 MW in individual hours.

Addition 

Due to weather conditions, 51 settlements in the Kiev, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv regions remain de-energized in the morning.  for other reasons, 462 localities are without power supply.

Due to the fighting, there are new power outages in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions.

Earlier, Ukrenergo said that on June 11 hourly blackout schedules will be applied throughout Ukraine from 14:00 to 19:00.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWarEconomy
chernihiv-oblastChernihiv Oblast
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast
romaniaRomania
slovakiaSlovakia
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising