putin's inauguration will be ignored by the US and 20 EU member states, but 7 states will send representatives

putin's inauguration will be ignored by the United States and 20 EU member states, but 7 states will send their representatives. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The United States and 20 European Union member states announce a boycott of putin's inauguration for a new term in office.

This diplomatic action is a response to the russian invasion of Ukraine and internal repression.

No, we will not have a representative at his inauguration. Of course, we did not consider these elections to be free and fair, but he is the president of russia and is going to continue in office