putin's inauguration will be ignored by the US and 20 EU member states, but 7 states will send representatives

Kyiv • UNN
The United States and 20 EU member states will boycott putin's inauguration for a new term as president of russia, while 7 countries, including France, Hungary and Slovakia, will send representatives.
putin's inauguration will be ignored by the United States and 20 EU member states, but 7 states will send their representatives. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
The United States and 20 European Union member states announce a boycott of putin's inauguration for a new term in office.
This diplomatic action is a response to the russian invasion of Ukraine and internal repression.
No, we will not have a representative at his inauguration. Of course, we did not consider these elections to be free and fair, but he is the president of russia and is going to continue in office
Canada also joined the boycott, saying it would skip the ceremony after russia announced tactical nuclear exercises.
In turn, the German Foreign Ministry also informed that it would not attend.
According to reports, a senior kremlin official invited all heads of foreign diplomatic missions in moscow to attend putin's inauguration. However, Western governments have condemned these elections in russia as unfair and undemocratic.
Add
Although 20 EU member states will boycott the inauguration, France, Hungary, Slovakia, and 4 other countries, according to some sources, will send representatives.
Recall
Ukraine refused to recognize putin as the democratically elected and legitimate president of russia.
Ukraine sees no legal grounds for recognizing him as a democratically elected and legitimate president of the russian federation
