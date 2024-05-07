putin's inauguration will be ignored by the US and 20 EU member states, but 7 states will send representatives

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:13 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
putin's inauguration will be ignored by the US and 20 EU member states, but 7 states will send representatives

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24079 views

The United States and 20 EU member states will boycott putin's inauguration for a new term as president of russia, while 7 countries, including France, Hungary and Slovakia, will send representatives.

putin's inauguration will be ignored by the United States and 20 EU member states, but 7 states will send their representatives. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The United States and 20 European Union member states announce a boycott of putin's inauguration for a new term in office.

This diplomatic action is a response to the russian invasion of Ukraine and internal repression.

No, we will not have a representative at his inauguration. Of course, we did not consider these elections to be free and fair, but he is the president of russia and is going to continue in office

- said US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

Canada also joined the boycott, saying it would skip the ceremony after russia announced tactical nuclear exercises.

In turn, the German Foreign Ministry also informed that it would not attend.

According to reports, a senior kremlin official invited all heads of foreign diplomatic missions in moscow to attend putin's inauguration. However, Western governments have condemned these elections in russia as unfair and undemocratic.

Add

Although 20 EU member states will boycott the inauguration, France, Hungary, Slovakia, and 4 other countries, according to some sources, will send representatives.

France to send envoy to Putin's inauguration - Reuters06.05.24, 17:10 • 19443 views

Recall

Ukraine refused to recognize putin as the democratically elected and legitimate president of russia.

Ukraine sees no legal grounds for recognizing him as a democratically elected and legitimate president of the russian federation

- Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry urges the world not to recognize Putin as legitimate president of Russia06.05.24, 15:58 • 22520 views

Putin's "inauguration": a number of countries refused to send their representatives to Moscow06.05.24, 11:58 • 20772 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

PoliticsNews of the World
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
reutersReuters
european-unionEuropean Union
canadaCanada
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising