Putin stopped appearing in the Kremlin after the elimination of Iran's leader

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has stopped appearing in the Kremlin after the elimination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

Public events in the Kremlin have disappeared from Putin's schedule: he last appeared at such an event nine days ago, as evidenced by publications on the presidential administration's website.

The last public event Putin held in the Kremlin was a meeting on the situation in the global oil and gas market on March 9.

After that, Putin only held meetings with governors, the Minister of Education, and the head of Sberbank, as well as a video conference meeting with the Security Council.

At the same time, meetings with officials and state managers are often "canned," meaning pre-recorded videos. In addition, Putin can participate in video conferences from different residences, as he has several identical offices in different residences.

Recall

Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei may be in Moscow, where he is likely receiving treatment at Putin's residence after US and Israeli strikes.