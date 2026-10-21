Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced the release of American teacher Stephen Hubbard, who had been held captive since April 2022. U.S. President Donald Trump reported this on the Truth Social platform, UNN reports.

Details

This happened after Putin’s meeting with U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in St. Petersburg. According to Trump, the exchange was an "unprecedented case."

Stephen is already on his way home and will soon be reunited with his family. As a gesture of respect for President Trump, the United States demanded nothing in return - for Russia, this is an unprecedented case. No "exchange" was required for this release - the post said.

Additionally

American Stephen James Hubbard lived in Izium, Kharkiv region. In 2022, the city was occupied by the Russians: according to The New York Times, Hubbard was abducted and later taken to Mordovia. It is reported that the Russians beat him, forced him to stand all day, and also gave him little food and provided poor medical treatment.

In October 2024, the Russians sentenced him to six years and 10 months in prison on charges of "serving as a mercenary in Ukraine."

We remind you

In Russia, a meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and U.S. Special Representative Stephen Witkoff has concluded.