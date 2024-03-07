"putin needs a break, like in 2014": Zelensky warns against the idea of "freezing" the war in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasized that the "freezing" of the war in Ukraine would benefit only russian leader vladimir putin. The head of the Ukrainian state said this in an interview with the Italian TV channel Rai1, UNN reports

Details

According to Zelenskyy, a truce in Ukraine would lead to a "frozen conflict," which would be convenient for putin. The President of Ukraine urged his partners not to repeat previous mistakes.

We have already seen this after the occupation of Crimea and the occupation of part of the Donetsk region. There are those who say that we need to pause, but this will lead to a frozen conflict. It will not be a real pause, but a very convenient pause for putin, who needs a break, as he did in 2014: a break that allowed him to prepare for a bigger conflict - Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced.

Addendum

Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the head of the Presidential Office, explained that russian President vladimir putin wants to "freeze" the conflict in Ukraineso that Moscow can restore its military potential, increase mobilization and form an aggressive alliance.

Recall

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Ukraine will never agree to recognize Russian control over the occupied territories and "freeze" the war.