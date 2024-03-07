"putin needs a break, like in 2014": Zelensky warns against the idea of "freezing" the war in Ukraine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 18710 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 62246 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 46066 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 218652 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 195454 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 178206 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 222542 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249574 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155404 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371697 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 175553 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 64478 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 83813 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 47251 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 39515 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 18649 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 62378 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 218813 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 177096 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 195555 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 12458 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 21293 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21795 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 40578 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 48290 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

"putin needs a break, like in 2014": Zelensky warns against the idea of "freezing" the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25618 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that freezing the war in Ukraine would only benefit putin by allowing russia to regroup and prepare for a larger conflict, as it did after the occupation of Crimea in 2014.

"putin needs a break, like in 2014": Zelensky warns against the idea of "freezing" the war in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasized that the "freezing" of the war in Ukraine would benefit only russian leader vladimir putin. The head of the Ukrainian state said this in an interview  with the Italian TV channel Rai1, UNN reports

Details

According to Zelenskyy, a truce in Ukraine would lead to a "frozen conflict," which would be convenient for putin. The President of Ukraine urged his partners not to repeat previous mistakes. 

We have already seen this after the occupation of Crimea and the occupation of part of the Donetsk region. There are those who say that we need to pause, but this will lead to a frozen conflict. It will not be a real pause, but a very convenient pause for putin, who needs a break, as he did in 2014: a break that allowed him to prepare for a bigger conflict

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced. 

Putin's spokesman denies the Kremlin's readiness to freeze Russia's war against Ukraine14.02.24, 14:46 • 90364 views

Addendum

Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the head of the Presidential Office, explained that russian President vladimir putin wants to "freeze" the conflict in Ukraineso that Moscow can restore its military potential, increase mobilization and form an aggressive alliance.

Recall

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Ukraine will never agree to recognize Russian control over the occupied territories and "freeze" the war.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Mykhailo Podolyak
Kirill Budanov
Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Donetsk
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90