Prosecutor General to check compliance of cases in NABU with its jurisdiction

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, speaking at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada's Temporary Special Commission on corruption in law enforcement agencies, announced that an audit would be conducted to verify the compliance of cases currently with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau with its jurisdiction, UNN reports.

The Prosecutor General stated that NABU has a certain number of criminal proceedings that do not fall under the jurisdiction of this body, but for some reason are still there.

This is a separate case — to send cases that NABU is investigating outside its jurisdiction to law enforcement agencies that have this jurisdiction — Kravchenko said.

He emphasized that the powers he received after the adoption of legislative changes, particularly in the fight against corruption, entail great responsibility.

At the same time, Kravchenko stressed that he would not take away from NABU those cases that fall within the body's jurisdiction and in which active work is being carried out.

"I promised in the Verkhovna Rada that if it's not legal, I won't sign anything. It was illegal to transfer Chernyshov's case to another law enforcement agency. I kept that promise - I didn't take anything away. And I'm not going to take Chernyshov away now. NABU is coping," Kravchenko said.

At the same time, he added that those criminal proceedings that have been pending for years and in which nothing is happening will be reviewed. If such cases are identified, decisions will be made regarding them, and they may be transferred to other law enforcement agencies so that an investigation can be conducted and a legal conclusion reached in court.

Recall

On July 22, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for draft law No. 12414 "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine regarding the peculiarities of pre-trial investigation of criminal offenses related to the disappearance of persons under special circumstances during martial law." The document, in particular, introduces changes to the powers of NABU and SAP. The Prosecutor General of Ukraine can give instructions to pre-trial investigation bodies (including NABU and SAP). In addition, the Prosecutor General will have the right to access materials, documents, and other information from pre-trial investigation bodies.

The Prosecutor General also has the right to issue written instructions to the heads of pre-trial investigation bodies, which will be mandatory for execution. This primarily concerns providing him with pre-trial investigation materials, with a specified deadline and method of execution.