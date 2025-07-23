Prosecutor General to check compliance of cases in NABU with its jurisdiction

$41.770.05
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
10:37 AM
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
09:26 AM • 28857 views
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Exclusive
08:25 AM
Man dies during police detention in Vinnytsia region: SBI takes over the case
07:59 AM
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul around 7:00 PM - sources
06:28 AM
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect
July 23, 05:05 AM
50 days of Trump for Russia: the term is not fixed - State Department
July 22, 10:51 PM
Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure must be cleansed of Russian influence - Zelenskyy
July 22, 06:15 PM
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
Exclusive
July 22, 03:21 PM
New TIME Kidnapping cover drew global attention to Ukraine's pain - Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
July 22, 02:31 PM
Criminal case will hit ARMA's reputation: expert emphasizes that an audit of the agency's work was needed "yesterday"
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
10:37 AM • 24758 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect06:28 AM • 125513 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire signJuly 23, 05:00 AM • 148644 views
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 194070 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP KuzminykhJuly 22, 07:18 AM • 240091 views
Prosecutor General to check compliance of cases in NABU with its jurisdiction

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1718 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced a review of NABU's criminal proceedings to determine their compliance with its jurisdiction. He noted that some cases that have been dormant for years may be transferred to other law enforcement agencies to complete the investigation.

Prosecutor General to check compliance of cases in NABU with its jurisdiction

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, speaking at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada's Temporary Special Commission on corruption in law enforcement agencies, announced that an audit would be conducted to verify the compliance of cases currently with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau with its jurisdiction, UNN reports.

The Prosecutor General stated that NABU has a certain number of criminal proceedings that do not fall under the jurisdiction of this body, but for some reason are still there.

This is a separate case — to send cases that NABU is investigating outside its jurisdiction to law enforcement agencies that have this jurisdiction

— Kravchenko said.

He emphasized that the powers he received after the adoption of legislative changes, particularly in the fight against corruption, entail great responsibility.

At the same time, Kravchenko stressed that he would not take away from NABU those cases that fall within the body's jurisdiction and in which active work is being carried out.

"I promised in the Verkhovna Rada that if it's not legal, I won't sign anything. It was illegal to transfer Chernyshov's case to another law enforcement agency. I kept that promise - I didn't take anything away. And I'm not going to take Chernyshov away now. NABU is coping," Kravchenko said.

At the same time, he added that those criminal proceedings that have been pending for years and in which nothing is happening will be reviewed. If such cases are identified, decisions will be made regarding them, and they may be transferred to other law enforcement agencies so that an investigation can be conducted and a legal conclusion reached in court.

Recall

On July 22, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for draft law No. 12414 "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine regarding the peculiarities of pre-trial investigation of criminal offenses related to the disappearance of persons under special circumstances during martial law." The document, in particular, introduces changes to the powers of NABU and SAP. The Prosecutor General of Ukraine can give instructions to pre-trial investigation bodies (including NABU and SAP). In addition, the Prosecutor General will have the right to access materials, documents, and other information from pre-trial investigation bodies.

The Prosecutor General also has the right to issue written instructions to the heads of pre-trial investigation bodies, which will be mandatory for execution. This primarily concerns providing him with pre-trial investigation materials, with a specified deadline and method of execution.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
