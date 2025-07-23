Prosecutor General ordered to open a case regarding bodily harm inflicted on NABU detectives during searches

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko ordered to open a criminal case regarding the infliction of bodily harm on NABU detectives during searches. He stated this during a press conference, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Kravchenko commented on the statement by NABU Director Semen Kryvonos that NABU detectives were subjected to excessive physical force and prevented from recording and documenting injuries.

When I learned that one of the NABU representatives came to the Solomyansky District Police Department to file a statement, I immediately instructed my deputy Andriy Leshchenko, who is responsible for the specialized prosecutor's office in the defense sector, to register a criminal proceeding based on these facts, that Security Service employees could have inflicted bodily harm during certain investigative actions - Kravchenko stated.

The Prosecutor General noted that investigative actions began today, and all participants in the process are being interrogated.

Context

On July 21, SBU, SBI, and OGP employees conducted over 70 searches targeting NABU employees.

In particular, Ruslan Magamedrasulov, head of the NABU territorial department of detectives, was detained on suspicion of aiding the Russian Federation.

He is accused of mediating the sale of technical hemp to Dagestan, grown by his father. According to the investigation, Magamedrasulov had close contact with People's Deputy Fedir Khrystenko.

Also, a NABU Central Office employee who spied for the FSB and works in the most elite closed unit "D-2" was detained.

According to the investigation, the NABU employee's curator was Dmytro Ivantsov – deputy head of V. Yanukovych's security, who in February 2014 helped the fugitive president move to Russia, and he himself remained in annexed Crimea, where he was recruited by the FSB. The said employee collected and transmitted identifying data of Ukrainian law enforcement officers and other citizens to the enemy's special services.

The Office of the Prosecutor General, together with the SBU, documented new facts of confidential information leaks from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine concerning the Bureau's activities.