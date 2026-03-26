Prominent scientist Borys Avksentyuk died in enemy attack on Vinnytsia

$43.870.0550.850.04
ukenru
06:28 PM • 7274 views
Budanov hopes for a large prisoner exchange on EasterVideo
Exclusive
06:12 PM • 14108 views
Over $30 billion in a month - war with Iran exposed the crisis of the defense industry
Exclusive
05:53 PM • 12890 views
From exchange rates to pensions: how problems with international financing will affect the country's economy and the lives of Ukrainians
Exclusive
03:16 PM • 31159 views
When will the war in Ukraine end - experts' opinions
Exclusive
02:41 PM • 27267 views
How to choose a safe dental clinic for treating a child under sedation - expert advice
Exclusive
March 26, 12:59 PM • 22429 views
How the war in the Middle East fills the Kremlin's budget
March 26, 09:53 AM • 30173 views
Pentagon considers redirecting weapons intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - WP
March 25, 06:28 PM • 45291 views
Russia is preparing an operation against water supply systems in the coming months, and Ukraine is preparing defense lines - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 25, 04:27 PM • 63126 views
Ukraine enters Africa - a new stage of the global game
March 25, 01:57 PM • 100368 views
"Weight loss shot" or health risk – why are US citizens massively suing "Ozempic" manufacturers?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+8°
1.1m/s
79%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian drone strike on the center of Dnipro on March 26 - 7 high-rise buildings and a gymnasium damagedPhotoMarch 26, 10:49 AM • 27220 views
Top 10 Healthy Breakfasts Anyone Can MakePhotoMarch 26, 11:31 AM • 57471 views
Odrex Clinic loses patient trust and money while the medical market growsMarch 26, 12:14 PM • 40907 views
What is time management and how to master itMarch 26, 01:18 PM • 33541 views
New mobilization rules - what changes from April 102:49 PM • 35138 views
Publications
When will the war in Ukraine end - experts' opinions
Exclusive
03:16 PM • 31134 views
New mobilization rules - what changes from April 102:49 PM • 35329 views
What is time management and how to master itMarch 26, 01:18 PM • 33698 views
Odrex Clinic loses patient trust and money while the medical market growsMarch 26, 12:14 PM • 41056 views
Top 10 Healthy Breakfasts Anyone Can MakePhotoMarch 26, 11:31 AM • 57650 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Mark Rutte
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Poland
Paris
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Elton John celebrated his 79th birthday and received a touching greeting from his husbandVideo03:55 PM • 11807 views
Top 10 Healthy Breakfasts Anyone Can MakePhotoMarch 26, 11:31 AM • 57650 views
Serhiy Prytula revealed for the first time where his son is studying and whether he plans to connect his life with the military sphereMarch 25, 12:24 PM • 42531 views
BTS concert in Seoul gathered 18.4 million online viewersMarch 25, 06:19 AM • 78618 views
Orlando Bloom's new romance after breakup with Katy Perry - who is the actor dating?PhotoMarch 24, 06:35 PM • 53674 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network
Heating
Forbes

Prominent scientist Borys Avksentyuk died in enemy attack on Vinnytsia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2092 views

As a result of the enemy attack, Borys Avksentyuk, a well-known scientist in the field of thermophysics, died. The professor dedicated his life to science and educated a generation of students.

Prominent scientist Borys Avksentyuk died in enemy attack on Vinnytsia

As a result of a Russian "Shahed" attack on Vinnytsia, the life of Doctor of Technical Sciences, Professor Borys Avksentiuk, was cut short. This was reported by the head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, Natalia Zabolotna, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, Borys Avksentiuk dedicated many years to science and teaching. He worked as a professor at the Vinnytsia Institute of Trade and Economics, was a member of the institution's academic council, and educated many generations of students.  

He was known as a profound scientist and talented researcher in the field of thermophysics. The author of over 160 scientific and educational-methodological works, he made a significant contribution to the development of research into heat and mass transfer processes. Colleagues remember Borys Avksentiuk as a true intellectual, a person of great culture, wisdom, and dignity 

- added Zabolotna.

She also expressed condolences to the family, friends, colleagues, and students of Borys Avksentiuk. 

18 people already injured in the Russian attack on the center of Vinnytsia - new footage of the aftermath25.03.26, 10:21 • 6278 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Energy
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vinnytsia