Prominent scientist Borys Avksentyuk died in enemy attack on Vinnytsia

As a result of a Russian "Shahed" attack on Vinnytsia, the life of Doctor of Technical Sciences, Professor Borys Avksentiuk, was cut short. This was reported by the head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, Natalia Zabolotna, as reported by UNN.

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According to the head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, Borys Avksentiuk dedicated many years to science and teaching. He worked as a professor at the Vinnytsia Institute of Trade and Economics, was a member of the institution's academic council, and educated many generations of students.

He was known as a profound scientist and talented researcher in the field of thermophysics. The author of over 160 scientific and educational-methodological works, he made a significant contribution to the development of research into heat and mass transfer processes. Colleagues remember Borys Avksentiuk as a true intellectual, a person of great culture, wisdom, and dignity - added Zabolotna.

She also expressed condolences to the family, friends, colleagues, and students of Borys Avksentiuk.

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