18 people already injured in the Russian attack on the center of Vinnytsia - new footage of the aftermath

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Vinnytsia on March 24 increased to 18, Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, announced on Wednesday on Telegram, UNN reports.

The number of victims in Vinnytsia has increased to 18. Two injured remain in serious condition, and four more are in moderate condition. - Zabolotna wrote.

Details

As the head of the RMA noted, 35 private houses, 7 apartment buildings, and four more buildings in public places were damaged. One private house was completely destroyed, two have significant damage. In others, windows were broken, roofs, doors, and facades were damaged by blast waves and debris.

According to her, the elimination of the consequences at all impact sites has been completed.

Addition

As reported by the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office, around 5:00 p.m. on March 24, Russian troops attacked the center of Vinnytsia with drones. 5 UAV strikes on civilian objects were recorded.

As a result of the hit, two high-rise buildings and a dozen private houses were damaged, three were practically completely destroyed. A 59-year-old man died. 13 people were known to be injured.