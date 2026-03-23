Previously unknown photos of Neil Armstrong after the Gemini 8 mission accident published in the USA

Photo: AP

A series of previously unknown photographs of astronaut Neil Armstrong after the emergency Gemini 8 mission in 1966 have been released for the first time in the United States. The images were donated to a museum in his home state of Ohio. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The photos were taken by military photographer Ron McQueeny during a rescue operation after an emergency splashdown near Japan. The frames show Armstrong and David Scott immediately after their rescue.

Orbital accident and the decision that saved the crew

During the mission, the spacecraft began to spin uncontrollably after docking in space. Armstrong made the critical decision to activate the stabilization engines, which saved the crew but forced an early end to the flight.

The astronauts returned to Earth approximately 10 hours after launch.

Photos show emotions after rescue

Sometimes an incredible event can be documented by the most ordinary means – noted museum director Dante Centuori.

Historian Robert Poole emphasized: "The most obvious thing that strikes me is that they are very happy to be alive."

The new images help to recreate in more detail one of the most dangerous missions in NASA's history.

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