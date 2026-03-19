Perseverance rover discovers ancient traces of water flow on Mars

Photo: Reuters

NASA's Perseverance rover, using ground-penetrating radar, has discovered underground remnants of an ancient river delta in Jezero Crater. Scientists believe these are some of the oldest pieces of evidence of water on Mars. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The study revealed layered deposits up to 35 meters deep, formed approximately 3.7-4.2 billion years ago – in the early history of the planet.

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The discovered structures indicate the existence of a large delta where a river flowed into a lake. This environment could have been suitable for preserving traces of life.

We believe that in Jezero Crater there was an ancient water-rich environment capable of preserving biosignatures – noted planetary scientist Emily Cardarelli.

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Scientists emphasize that ground-penetrating radar has become a key tool for studying subsurface structures.

This further confirms that ground-penetrating radar is an extremely valuable tool for studying planetary geology – said researcher David Paige.

Scientists note that increasing evidence indicates that Mars had a warmer climate and liquid water on its surface in the past, which opens up new prospects in the search for life.

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