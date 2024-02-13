President announces reinforcement of troops in the Avdiivka, Kupyansk and Lyman sectors with drones and electronic warfare

The new Chief of the Army Oleksandr Syrskyi and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov visited the military who are currently defending Ukraine in the Avdiivka, Lyman and Kupiansk sectors. In the near future, the units in these areas will be reinforced with drones and electronic warfare (EW) equipment. This was announced in an evening video address by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Avdiivka, Kupyansk, Lyman. Maximum attention, maximum support. Commander-in-Chief Syrsky and Defense Minister Umerov have been on the ground at the front all day. They have visited all the hot spots of the frontline today. They reported on the situation. They are solving the existing problems - manning the units, strengthening them, and commanding them. - the President noted.

Zelenskyy announced that units in these areas of the frontline would soon be reinforced with military drones and electronic warfare.

The President promised that command positions would also be strengthened. A detailed report on these issues is promised later.

In an interview with the German ZDF, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky said that Ukraine has switched to defense. After all, the Russians are advancing along virtually the entire front line, and the situation is difficult.