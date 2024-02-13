President announces reinforcement of troops in the Avdiivka, Kupyansk and Lyman sectors with drones and electronic warfare

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

President announces reinforcement of troops in the Avdiivka, Kupyansk and Lyman sectors with drones and electronic warfare

President announces reinforcement of troops in the Avdiivka, Kupyansk and Lyman sectors with drones and electronic warfare

The President announced that units in the areas of Avdiivka, Kupyansk and Lyman would soon be reinforced with drones and electronic warfare equipment after the Chief of the General Staff and the Minister of Defense visited troops in these sectors.

The new Chief of the Army Oleksandr Syrskyi and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov visited the military who are currently defending Ukraine in the Avdiivka, Lyman and Kupiansk sectors. In the near future, the units in these areas will be reinforced with drones and electronic warfare (EW) equipment. This was announced in an evening video address by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Avdiivka, Kupyansk, Lyman. Maximum attention, maximum support. Commander-in-Chief Syrsky and Defense Minister Umerov have been on the ground at the front all day. They have visited all the hot spots of the frontline today. They reported on the situation. They are solving the existing problems - manning the units, strengthening them, and commanding them.

- the President noted.

Detailand

Zelenskyy announced that units in these areas of the frontline would soon be reinforced with military drones and electronic warfare.

The President promised that command positions would also be strengthened. A detailed report on these issues is promised later.

Recall

In an interview with the German ZDF, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky             said that Ukraine has switched to defense. After all, the Russians are advancing along virtually the entire front line, and the situation is difficult.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

Contact us about advertising