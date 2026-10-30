There are power outages in Kyiv and the region due to an accident

An accident following Russian shelling caused power supply disruptions in parts of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast on October 30. This was reported by energy company DTEK, UNN writes.

Kyiv

Kyiv’s right bank: an accident at equipment damaged by shelling; schedules are temporarily not in effect - DTEK reported.

Schedules are in effect on the capital’s left bank.

Kyiv Oblast

Kyiv Oblast: an accident at equipment damaged by shelling; schedules are temporarily not in effect in the Obukhiv, Fastiv and Bucha districts - DTEK noted.

Schedules are in effect on the left bank.

As stated, energy workers are working on site and doing everything possible to stabilize the situation as quickly as possible.

Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic and guided aerial missiles from various directions and 113 drones - how many destroyed