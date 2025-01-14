Police officers can notify persons liable for military service without TCC employees

Police officers may independently conduct notification of persons liable for military service, but are not allowed to mobilize without the participation of the CMC.

This was stated by Larysa Kozak, deputy head of the RCCC and JV in Kyiv, UNN reports.

First, legislative acts clearly define the powers of all authorities, including the executive branch, the National Police, district state civil administrations, and town and village councils. For some reason, society has an opinion that warning is only the responsibility of the CCC, but no, all the law enforcement agencies I have listed, as well as executive authorities, even heads of enterprises, institutions and organizations, are involved and have a duty to ensure mobilization - said Kozak.

She noted that the National Police, since it is actively involved in the search for citizens who evade mobilization regulations, should carry out these activities together with the TCCs. According to her, the district territorial centers have neither law enforcement nor investigative functions, and cannot bring to criminal responsibility.

At the same time, she clarified that although administrative penalties are imposed and rulings on offenses are issued, this applies to only three articles.

Police officers have the right to be without TCC employees. They cannot mobilize, but they have the right to conduct warning measures without TCC employees. This is their direct duty - added Kozak.

At the same time, TCC employees can mobilize citizens without police officers.

But without police officers, it is difficult for us to check whether the offender is wanted, we cannot carry out administrative detention, delivery, and, accordingly, we have no legal limits to take administrative action in case of certain disobedience against a serviceman - said Kozak.

Earlier, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said in an interview that the TCCs could perform mobilization tasks without the police.

