Police officers can notify persons liable for military service without TCC employees

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 128364 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 116624 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 124683 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 125909 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 157235 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108244 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 153929 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104171 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113759 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117085 views

Popular news
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 107183 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 38294 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115888 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113835 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 38131 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 128364 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 157235 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 153929 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 182847 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172289 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113856 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115909 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138214 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130214 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147803 views
Actual
Police officers can notify persons liable for military service without TCC employees

Police officers can notify persons liable for military service without TCC employees

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28026 views

Police officers can independently notify persons liable for military service, but are not allowed to mobilize without a CMC. At the same time, employees of the CCC can mobilize citizens without the police.

Police officers may independently conduct notification of persons liable for military service, but are not allowed to mobilize without the participation of the CMC.

This was stated by Larysa Kozak, deputy head of the RCCC and JV in Kyiv, UNN reports.

First, legislative acts clearly define the powers of all authorities, including the executive branch, the National Police, district state civil administrations, and town and village councils. For some reason, society has an opinion that warning is only the responsibility of the CCC, but no, all the law enforcement agencies I have listed, as well as executive authorities, even heads of enterprises, institutions and organizations, are involved and have a duty to ensure mobilization

- said Kozak.

She noted that the National Police, since it is actively involved in the search for citizens who evade mobilization regulations, should carry out these activities together with the TCCs. According to her, the district territorial centers have neither law enforcement nor investigative functions, and cannot bring to criminal responsibility.

At the same time, she clarified that although administrative penalties are imposed and rulings on offenses are issued, this applies to only three articles.

Police officers have the right to be without TCC employees. They cannot mobilize, but they have the right to conduct warning measures without TCC employees. This is their direct duty

- added Kozak.

At the same time, TCC employees can mobilize citizens without police officers.

But without police officers, it is difficult for us to check whether the offender is wanted, we cannot carry out administrative detention, delivery, and, accordingly, we have no legal limits to take administrative action in case of certain disobedience against a serviceman

- said Kozak.

Earlier, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said in an interview that the TCCs could perform mobilization tasks without the police.

To recap

UNN wrote that detention for violation of the rules of mobilization can last up to three hours. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

WarPolitics
ihor-klymenkoIgor Klymenko
kyivKyiv

