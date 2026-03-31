Poland plans to increase its army to 500,000 troops

The Polish Ministry of National Defense announced that the size of the Polish army is expected to grow to 500,000 soldiers. This was stated on RMF FM by Polish Deputy Minister of Defense Stanisław Wziątek, writes UNN.

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According to Wziątek, this is the target figure for the Polish defense ministry. According to Warsaw's plans, Poland aims to reach this level no earlier than 2030 and no later than 2035.

The Polish Ministry of Defense emphasizes that this is not only about increasing the number of troops, but also about strengthening their combat capabilities, equipment, and readiness for defense. Wziątek stated that the Polish army must be strong both in terms of numbers and in the quality of training and technical support.

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He also reported that this year, 5.5 billion zlotys will be allocated from the budget of the Polish Ministry of Defense for the implementation of tasks related to civil protection, warning systems, population training, and the development of protective infrastructure.

Separately, the Polish defense ministry also commented on the possibility of reinstating compulsory military service. According to Wziątek, this topic was discussed in the National Security Bureau, but currently, the issue of its reinstatement is not on the table.

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