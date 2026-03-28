Poland pardoned citizens-volunteers in the Armed Forces of Ukraine - law

Polish President Karol Nawrocki signed the Law on Exemption from Criminal Liability for Volunteers Defending the Freedom and Independence of Ukraine. This was reported by PAP, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that, according to the document, Polish citizens who joined the Ukrainian army between April 2014 and the date of entry into force of the new law are exempt from criminal liability.

The new rules require individuals serving in the Ukrainian Army to submit a written declaration to the Minister of National Defense regarding the date and place of enlistment and termination of service. The declaration is submitted under penalty of perjury and is subject to protection provided for classified information - the publication writes.

It is indicated that the law applies only to service in the official Defense Forces of Ukraine and does not apply to mercenary activities, which are prohibited by international law. At the same time, the amnesty is selective – for example, it applies only to the commission of certain crimes and offenses in connection with the war waged by Russia against Ukraine.

"The rules do not encourage Polish citizens to participate in Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression, nor do they introduce any facilitations in this regard. They only mean that these individuals will not be prosecuted," the media clarifies.

Recall

In Poland, the largest training center, Camp Jomsborg, started operating, preparing up to 1200 Ukrainian military personnel. The center, created with the support of European partners, will enhance the exchange of combat experience between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and NATO.

Transformation of the AFU foreign legions is a "logical step" - Ground Forces