Poland launches MikroSAR satellite for independent military intelligence

On March 30, Poland plans to launch another MikroSAR satellite, which will be another step towards creating its own satellite reconnaissance system for the Armed Forces. This was stated by Polish Minister of National Defense Cezary Tomczyk on the social network X, writes UNN.

On March 30, at 12:20 PM Polish time, another MikroSAR satellite from the POLSARI group is scheduled to be launched from the US Air Force Vandenberg base. - the message says.

According to Tomczyk, this will be another step towards creating independent satellite reconnaissance capabilities for the Polish Armed Forces. Moreover, the satellites will operate regardless of weather conditions and time of day.

In practice, this means: better situational awareness, faster decision-making, and a real strengthening of state security. - Cezary Tomczyk noted.

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