Poland invests over $2.5 billion to strengthen borders with Russia and Belarus

Poland plans to invest 10 billion zlotys ($2.55 billion) to strengthen its borders with Russia and Belarus. This was stated by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Bloomberg reportsand UNN reports.

Details

He spoke about the so-called Eastern Shield plan, which envisages the construction of new fortifications, fences, terrain changes, and special reforestation along the 400-kilometer land border. According to him, the government has already started working on the projects.

We want our border to be secure in times of peace and impassable in times of war - the Prime Minister of Poland emphasized .

Poland to increase the number of troops on the border with russia and relarus

Addendum

Tusk also expects that on Monday the European Investment Bank will announce the allocation of 500 million zlotys to finance the country's spending on satellite monitoring tools.

This system will become a part of the European air defense system similar to the Iron Dome.

Recall

Earlier , Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania agreed to create a joint Baltic defense zone on their eastern borders with Russia and Belarus to deter and protect against military threats.