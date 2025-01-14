Pistorius spoke about the future of German support for Ukraine and the 3 billion package

Despite possible changes in the government, Germany's support for Ukraine will remain stable and resolute. At the same time, he noted that negotiations on a 3 billion aid package are still ongoing. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said this during a joint briefing with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

"First of all, I would like to emphasize that, regardless of which government comes after February 23, Germany's support will remain reliable, strong and resolute. There is no doubt about it. As for the 3 billion package, we are doing everything we can to ensure that it is there. We have not yet completed the government's negotiations because it is a matter of funds. They are not there - this is the government's fiscal problem with the budget, and we need to solve it. We are still trying to find a solution, but we have not yet completed our negotiation process, we are working on it," Pistorius said.

The German Defense Minister added that he was optimistic.

