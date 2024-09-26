German troops are ready to become the center of containment of Russian aggression in Europe - Pistorius

Berlin seeks to increase its military power, as German troops should become the main pillar of deterring Russian aggression in Europe. This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius , DW reports and UNN.

Pistorius emphasized that the war in Ukraine is only the beginning for Russia. The Minister is convinced that Putin's real enemy is a free and independent, democratic way of life.

He also regretted the West's too weak reaction to the occupation of Crimea in 2014. According to him, then the allies , instead of responding to this signal, pressed the "delay the alarm" button.

German Defense Minister: “In 2029, Russia will be able to attack a NATO country”

Pistorius confirmed Berlin's plans to deploy a full-fledged brigade in Lithuania by 2027. The deployment will begin this year.

We recognize our responsibility as the central logistics hub in Europe, ensuring that troops can move quickly from the Atlantic to the eastern flank if necessary - Pistorius said.

The head of the German Defense Ministry said that more than 35,000 German troops, 200 aircraft, two frigates and additional forces could be put on alert by 2025.

