German troops are ready to become the center of containment of Russian aggression in Europe - Pistorius

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

German troops are ready to become the center of containment of Russian aggression in Europe - Pistorius

German troops are ready to become the center of containment of Russian aggression in Europe - Pistorius

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13973 views

Germany's Defense Minister has announced plans to strengthen its military presence in Europe. By 2025, it is planned to bring more than 35,000 troops, 200 aircraft and additional forces to readiness.

Berlin seeks to increase its military power, as German troops should become the main pillar of deterring Russian aggression in Europe. This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius , DW reports and UNN.

Details

Pistorius emphasized that the war in Ukraine is only the beginning for Russia. The Minister is convinced that Putin's real enemy is a free and independent, democratic way of life.

He also regretted the West's too weak reaction to the occupation of Crimea in 2014. According to him, then the allies , instead of responding to this signal, pressed the "delay the alarm" button.

German Defense Minister: “In 2029, Russia will be able to attack a NATO country”12.06.24, 17:31 • 16334 views

Pistorius confirmed Berlin's plans to deploy a full-fledged brigade in Lithuania by 2027. The deployment will begin this year.

We recognize our responsibility as the central logistics hub in Europe, ensuring that troops can move quickly from the Atlantic to the eastern flank if necessary

- Pistorius said. 

The head of the German Defense Ministry said that more than 35,000 German troops, 200 aircraft, two frigates and additional forces could be put on alert by 2025. 

Recall

NATO Logistics Commander Alexander Sollfrank said that NATO is preparing a plan to transport a large number of wounded soldiers from the front line in the event of a war with Russia.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
natoNATO
borys-pistoriusBoris Pistorius
lithuaniaLithuania
europeEurope
germanyGermany
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
berlinBerlin

