Russian dictator Vladimir Putin did not receive a telegram of greetings from U.S. President Donald Trump on his birthday, October 7. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said this in a comment to Russian "media," reports UNN.

Details

At the same time, he noted that a phone conversation between Putin and Trump would nevertheless take place.

There are no delays whatsoever in arranging it. The time will be agreed upon - Peskov assured.

Additionally

On October 7, Putin's birthday, Donald Trump said that he had a call with the Russian dictator scheduled.

Earlier, Trump said that he would soon speak with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin about the death of a laboratory assistant at a research center studying plague in Siberia.

Reminder

U.S. President Donald Trump said that he deserved the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, but did not know whether he would receive it.

Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin might not stop at Ukraine: the Kremlin has plans regarding Georgia, Moldova, the Baltic states, and Poland. The latter are members of the EU and NATO.