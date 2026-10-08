Peskov: Trump did not congratulate Putin on his birthday

$44.860.0850.160.48
ukenru
09:00 AM • 11267 views
Zelenskyy announced important talks with partners — what they will discuss and when
08:41 AM • 8946 views
South Korea announced the recall of its ambassador from Ukraine amid the situation involving North Korean prisoners of war
07:59 AM • 10691 views
There are more electricity outage schedules, due to enemy attacks power outages in four regions
Exclusive
07:36 AM • 24833 views
Aviation industry representatives are preparing a draft tax consultation on aircraft leasing for the Ministry of Finance — UATA
October 8, 12:49 AM • 37456 views
Trump is handing out $2.35 billion to Americans before the election – Reuters
October 7, 10:14 PM • 39735 views
A Russian drone struck a residential building in Kyiv: 4 people were injuredPhoto
October 7, 07:38 PM • 33843 views
The enemy continues to attack the capital: in one of the districts, a drone struck a high-rise building, sparking a fire
October 7, 06:52 PM • 31113 views
Scorched books from Kharkiv became an installation at the Frankfurt Book Fair
October 7, 05:59 PM • 53196 views
Short trip optionsPhoto
October 7, 05:45 PM • 23960 views
“Dnipro-Arena” put up for auction for the fourth time with a "discount"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+20°
3.7m/s
40%
747mm
Popular news
Kyiv Palace of Sports to Be Named After Legendary Ihor TurchynOctober 8, 01:20 AM • 20724 views
"Buried with pride": Lavrov accused Europe of derailing the Russia–US agreements in AnchorageOctober 8, 01:51 AM • 17946 views
In the Russian city of Sasovo, a building housing the "Sasta" plant and a "Yandex" data center is on fireVideoOctober 8, 02:24 AM • 17238 views
Ukraine entered the top four least peaceful countries in the world — Global Peace Index rankingPhotoOctober 8, 04:15 AM • 7622 views
The US and Russia are negotiating the possible restoration of the "Nord Stream" pipelines - Reuters07:29 AM • 14678 views
Publications
Aviation industry representatives are preparing a draft tax consultation on aircraft leasing for the Ministry of Finance — UATA
Exclusive
07:36 AM • 24856 views
Short trip optionsPhotoOctober 7, 05:59 PM • 53206 views
Firefighting aviation is more than just an aircraft: how XENA organizes international forest-firefighting operationsPhoto
Exclusive
October 7, 04:15 PM • 50133 views
A dietitian explained the benefits of mackerel and how to eat it properly
Exclusive
October 7, 03:25 PM • 47225 views
Why are the “very expensive” lawyers of the doctors from Odrex accused of medical negligence missing court hearings?October 7, 01:42 PM • 48067 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vadym Filashkin
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kramatorsk
Donetsk Oblast
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A star dedicated to Yaroslava Mahuchikh has appeared in Kyiv — where it can be seenVideoOctober 7, 08:37 PM • 28018 views
Trump to present Musk with the highest scientific honor in the United StatesOctober 7, 07:53 PM • 27068 views
Betting on luxury and cutting costs - Porsche to restructure its business in preparation for an era of declining salesOctober 7, 04:56 PM • 26588 views
Pope Leo is likely to discuss remarriage and gay Catholics at a meeting with bishops in the VaticanOctober 7, 03:43 PM • 26665 views
Travis Barker showed a photo from the hospital but did not reveal the reasonOctober 7, 02:51 PM • 26445 views
Actual
Audi Q5
Tesla Model Y
The Guardian
Brent Crude
The New York Times

Peskov: Trump did not congratulate Putin on his birthday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 528 views

Putin did not receive a congratulatory telegram from Trump on October 7. At the same time, the Kremlin expects a phone call between the presidents.

Peskov: Trump did not congratulate Putin on his birthday

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin did not receive a telegram of greetings from U.S. President Donald Trump on his birthday, October 7. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said this in a comment to Russian "media," reports UNN.

Details

At the same time, he noted that a phone conversation between Putin and Trump would nevertheless take place.

There are no delays whatsoever in arranging it. The time will be agreed upon

 - Peskov assured.

Additionally

On October 7, Putin's birthday, Donald Trump said that he had a call with the Russian dictator scheduled.

Earlier, Trump said that he would soon speak with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin about the death of a laboratory assistant at a research center studying plague in Siberia.

Reminder

U.S. President Donald Trump said that he deserved the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, but did not know whether he would receive it.

Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin might not stop at Ukraine: the Kremlin has plans regarding Georgia, Moldova, the Baltic states, and Poland. The latter are members of the EU and NATO.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
NATO
Donald Trump
European Union
United States
Ukraine
Moldova
Georgia
Poland