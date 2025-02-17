Peace cannot be imposed on Ukraine on someone else's terms - Scholz

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 37495 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 62595 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103083 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 66976 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115469 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100635 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112852 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116657 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152132 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115150 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 64811 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108807 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 78889 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 44131 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 71583 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103083 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115469 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152132 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 142896 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175291 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 32082 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 71583 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133839 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135714 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164044 views
Actual
Peace cannot be imposed on Ukraine on someone else's terms - Scholz

Peace cannot be imposed on Ukraine on someone else's terms - Scholz

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28397 views

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that peace cannot be imposed on Ukraine, and it is up to Ukraine to determine its own future. Germany will continue to support Ukraine and its path to the EU.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has emphasized that no peace can be imposed on Ukraine - it must determine its own future. He said this during a conversation with journalists, UNN reports.

It is absolutely clear to us that we must continue to support Ukraine. It should and can count on us to do so 

- Scholz said.

According to him, Germany welcomes peace talks.

Scholz emphasized: "This does not mean that peace can be imposed, and that Ukraine should accept whatever is offered to it.

He assured that Berlin is closely coordinating its actions with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian leadership to support the country on its path to victory and recovery.

The Chancellor also reaffirmed his support for Ukraine's European course.

"It is clear to us that the country must continue its path to the European Union. It must be able to defend its democracy and sovereignty," Scholz added.

According to him, a strong army is an integral part of Ukraine's security, and Germany is ready to help strengthen the country's defense capabilities together with the US and other international partners.

Scholz emphasized that these principles are not subject to negotiation.

Europe needs to become stronger in security issues

The Chancellor also focused on the issue of strengthening the defense capabilities of Europe itself. He recalled the joint commitment of NATO member states to allocate at least 2% of GDP to defense, and noted that Germany is already meeting this target.

At the same time, some countries have not yet reached this point, but are moving in this direction.

Scholz also expressed Germany's readiness to allow member states that wish to invest more than 2% in their own defense to avoid EU financial restrictions:

"I am convinced that we will find ways to implement this.

Scholz emphasized the need for an honest discussion on security funding, as support for Ukraine and Europe's defense capabilities requires significant resources. The Chancellor said that Germany should allocate an additional 30 billion euros annually to maintain current defense spending, including support for Ukraine.

He categorically rejected the idea of financing these costs by cutting social programs or infrastructure projects, as he believes this would not find support among citizens.

The Chancellor made it clear that Germany remains a reliable partner of Ukraine and is ready to support it for as long as it takes. Peace cannot be achieved through coercion, and the future of Ukraine is solely in the hands of Ukrainians themselves.

Recall

Germany handed over another military aid package, which included drones, Zuzana 2 self-propelled artillery systems, ammunition and missiles of various types, as well as other weapons and equipment.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

WarPolitics
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising