Part of Kherson is without electricity due to enemy shelling - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Hostile shelling in Kherson damaged power grids in Dniprovsky, Central and Korabelny districts. Power engineers are working to restore power supply.
In Kherson, as a result of enemy shelling, the power grid was cut off. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA) Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.
There is a partial power outage in Dniprovsky and Central districts. Difficult situation in Korabelny district
According to the head of RMA, the power company is gradually repairing the damage.
Recall
