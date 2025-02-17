Part of Kherson is without electricity due to enemy shelling - RMA

In Kherson, as a result of enemy shelling, the power grid was cut off. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA) Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.

There is a partial power outage in Dniprovsky and Central districts. Difficult situation in Korabelny district - the official said in a post.

According to the head of RMA, the power company is gradually repairing the damage.

Recall

An explosion was recorded in Kharkiv on February 17 as a result of an attack by enemy Shahed drones on the Saltovsky district. Mayor Igor Terekhov reported a hit. A residential building was damaged. Two people have an acute stress reaction.

Britain is ready to deploy troops to Ukraine to ensure security