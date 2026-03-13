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Panama joins coalition for the return of Ukrainian children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

Andriy Sybiha held talks with Panamanian Foreign Minister Javier Martínez-Acha. The parties signed a roadmap for relations and a memorandum of cooperation.

Panama joins coalition for the return of Ukrainian children

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held talks with Panamanian Foreign Minister Javier Martínez-Acha. The parties discussed the war in Ukraine, as well as the country's decision to join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to UNN

On Friday, March 13, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held talks with Panamanian Foreign Minister Javier Martínez-Acha during an official visit to the country. During the talks, Andriy Sybiha informed his counterpart about the situation in Ukraine, developments on the battlefield, and peace efforts. The Minister expressed gratitude for Panama's principled position in supporting efforts to achieve a lasting and just peace 

- reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

The ministry noted that the minister emphasized that "Panama's strong and principled voice in the Central American region is important for promoting diplomacy and achieving a just and lasting peace."

The foreign ministers also held substantive talks and reached a number of important agreements. 

Panama has decided to join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. This concerns the protection of the rights of children who have become victims of armed aggression. Ukraine deeply appreciates this expression of solidarity. The ministers signed a Roadmap for Bilateral Relations for 2026-2029. This is a joint guide that will define clear steps for the development of cooperation in political, economic, and humanitarian spheres. The parties also signed a Memorandum of Cooperation between diplomatic academies. This is an investment in the future of bilateral relations, which will allow young diplomats to exchange experience and best practices 

- added the ministry. 

Recall 

Another five Ukrainian children aged 4 to 15 returned from the occupied territories and Russia. In total, 1985 children have been returned to their homeland since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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Andriy Sybiha
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