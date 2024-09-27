Palestinian President calls on the UN to stop fighting in Gaza

The Palestinian President called on the UN to end hostilities in Gaza. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

On Thursday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas appealed to the UN General Assembly to stop military operations in the Gaza Strip, claiming that Israeli attacks have virtually destroyed the region, making it uninhabitable.

This madness cannot continue. The whole world is responsible for what is happening to our people - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Recall

On October 7, 2023, Hamas militants attacked Israeli settlements, killing approximately 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages.

