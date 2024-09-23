Over the last day, 125 combat engagements took place, the enemy is directing its main efforts towards Pokrovsk - General Staff

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to repel the attacks of the occupation forces in all directions. Over the past 24 hours, 125 combat engagements have taken place The situation in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions remains tense. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its report as of 22.00 on 23.09.2024, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the enemy is conducting active offensive actions, trying to improve the tactical situation, our defenders inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy.

As of today, 125 combat engagements took place over the last day. Today, the terrorist state launched four missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine using four missiles, 55 air strikes, dropping 76 unmanned aerial vehicles. In addition, the invaders used 662 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out over 3,800 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons, - the message says.



In the Kharkiv sector, Russian troops are trying to push our units in the areas of Lyptsi and Tykhy, and a battle is ongoing near the latter. Today, Ukrainian troops managed to eliminate and wound 47 occupants, destroy one tank, 13 artillery systems, 41 UAVs, four vehicles and five special vehicles in this sector.

The enemy attacked our positions seven times in the Kupyansk sector . Near the settlements of Hlushkivka, Kucherivka, Kolisnykivka and Stelmakhivka, the Defense Forces repelled seven enemy offensives.

In the Liman sector, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian defenders 19 times in the areas of Cherneshchyna, Druzhelyubivka, Nevske, Makiivka, Dibrova, Torske and Dronivka over the day. Fighting continues in two locations.

The enemy once tried to force our defenders out of their positions near Fedorivka in the Siverskyi sector by assault. The attack was repelled, the enemy was not successful.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled four attempts by militants to advance near Kalynivka, Klishchiyivka, Bila Hora and Predtechyno. The situation is under control.

In the Toretsk sector, where the occupants attacked our positions near Dachne, Toretsk and Nelipivka 15 times with the support of the air force, nine combat engagements have already been completed. Fighting continues near Toretsk.

The enemy is directing its main efforts in the direction of Pokrovsk. Here, during the day, the aggressor attacked 30 times in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Marynivka, Myroliubivka, Novotoretske, Mykolaivka, Novohrodivka, Zhuravka, Krasnyi Yar and Zelenyi Pole. According to preliminary estimates, the occupants lost more than 220 servicemen in killed and wounded in this area, four tanks, 12 vehicles, eight armored combat vehicles and six artillery systems were destroyed.

In the Kurakhove sector, our defenders repelled 21 enemy attempts to attack our positions at this time of day. The invaders tried to advance near Tsukuryno, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka and Ukrayinske. The fighting continues, with three combat engagements taking place so far.

In the Vremivsk sector today, the aggressor attempted eight times to storm the front line of defense in the direction of Pavlivka and Vuhledar. Ukrainian troops stopped five of the enemy's attacks, three more attacks are ongoing.

In the Orikhivsk sector, one unsuccessful combat engagement took place near Novoandriivka.

The enemy conducted two unsuccessful attacks in the Prydniprovsky sector and was repulsed.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are continuing their operation in the Kursk region. Over the past day, the enemy conducted 10 air strikes in Kursk region using 14 guided bombs, in addition to firing six times from multiple launch rocket systems,

- added the General Staff.



