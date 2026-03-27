Over 4.1 million Ukrainians to receive payments - cashback for January purchases launched

Over 4.1 million Ukrainians have started receiving payments under the "National Cashback" program for purchases made in January 2026. This was reported by Diia, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that since the program's inception, Ukrainians have purchased goods with cashback totaling over UAH 67.38 billion. At the same time, payments for February are planned to begin in the near future.

The application reminded that from March 1, the program operates under updated rules. Specifically, cashback is 15% for goods with a high share of imports – such as cosmetics, household chemicals, clothing and footwear, as well as some food products. For categories where Ukrainian manufacturers have strong positions, a 5% rate applies.

Currently, almost 35,000 retail outlets and over 400,000 products are included in the program.

Users can check whether a product participates in the program and what cashback amount is available using the barcode scanner in the application.

The Cabinet of Ministers explained why a cashback on fuel was introduced in Ukraine instead of changing excise taxes

In addition, from March 20, cashback also applies to fuel.

The received funds can be used to pay for utility services, purchase medicines, Ukrainian goods and books, as well as to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The program is coordinated by the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine. The Ministry of Digital Transformation, the State Tax Service, Oschadbank, and other authorized banks are also involved in its implementation. Mastercard and Visa international payment systems act as technological partners.

No summonses in Diia - statement